Charlize Theron urges drag performers to ‘not give up’ amid ‘fear’

Charlize Theron to Drag community in her speech

Charlize Theron is all supportive of the drag community.



According to The Italian Job star, ignorance and fear are the driving forces behind attempts to restrict the rights of drag performers.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 premiered with Theron addressing the competitors.

“Given the climate in our country right now, there’s a lot of energy being put toward your community not existing. I truly believe that all of that is coming from a place of fear,” Theron said. “The beauty of what your community brings and the truth of who you are and represent will come out. Don’t give up.”

The last remark, “Don’t give up”, went viral.

Theron amplified her message during RuPaul's Drag Race's Untucked post-show session.

“I want them to grow up in a world where they know what it means to accept what’s not you, what is different and love that, to not be scared of that, and to embrace it, and that’s my job as a mom.”

She added, “I feel like we’re living in a day and age where our words can so easily be weaponized against us. I worry about us as people and what we can do to each other, and how powerful it is when you love and how powerful it is when you hate. One destroys and one builds.”