Kevin Hart didn’t hold back with 'witty' reply to Katt Williams after accusations

Kevin Hart makes a comeback at Kat Williams

Kevin Hart made a comeback at Kat Williams.



During their game against the 76ers on Friday night, Kevin Hart got back at Katt Williams, the NBA Unplugged star blurting some absurd Knicks "facts" about his fellow comic.

The response comes after Williams criticized Hart for his comedic ascent to popularity two days prior when he was a guest on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Club Shay Shay.

"Another fun fact about the New York Knicks, I don’t know if you guys know this, but Katt Williams bought the Knicks," Hart claimed about the Knicks vs 76ers game on Friday. "And it’s rumoured that he took the Knicks back, returned them with a receipt."

"He’s the first person to ever do that,' Hart added. 'He bought them for 15 days and returned them."

Two of the most well-known stand-up comedians in the world, Hart and Williams have had their work featured in films and television shows.

On Friday night, during the New York Knicks' game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Hart was a guest on NBA Unplugged.

NBA Unplugged is a substitute broadcast, much to Peyton and Eli Manning's Monday Night Football arrangement, for the league's games on one of ESPN's networks.

While Hart wasn't the only stand-up comedian or public figure targeted by Williams on Wednesday, given their contemporary parallels, he could have been the most important.