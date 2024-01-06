Princess Kate unnerves William's friend with witty response to 'dating' comments

Princess Kate unnerves William's friend with witty response to his comments

Kate Middleton once left Prince William's friend stunned with her brilliant response to his comments about dating the royal.



Kate and William began their romantic journey from St Andrews University where the future king was considered one of the world's most eligible bachelors.



Charming Kate first tugged at William's heartstrings at a charity fashion show with her stunning appearance in awe-inspiring outfit, sparking desire in William's heart to spend the rest of his life with her.



Kate reportedly first caught William's eye at that event. The future' Queen's stint on a college ramp in this see-through number is what sealed her royal destiny.

And after the event, their romance heated up and they began dating by putting all the world aside.

According to Claudia Joseph, author of "Kate Middleton: Princess in Waiting," when a friend commented on how lucky Kate was to be dating William, she simply smiled and said: "He's lucky to have me."



Kate's response unnerved the man who's taking the future Queen lightly. Kate and William, who married in 2011, still share a strong bond as couple and enjoy happy life together along with their three children.

In a rare revelation last year, Kate opened up about her love for William. In response to a student's inquiry about whether she aspired to be a "royal," the Princess confessed that it was an unexpected development, but she eventually "fell in love" with him.