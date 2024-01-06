Kate Garraway faces financial struggle in husband Derek Draper's care

Derek had suffered a heart attack before Christmas after an extended battle with Covid.

Before his death at the age of 56, Kate Garraway encountered financial challenges due to the substantial costs associated with caring for her husband, Derek Draper.

The presenter shared the news of her husband's passing on Instagram on Friday morning, expressing, 'Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love. I was so lucky to have you in my life.'

Derek had suffered a heart attack before Christmas after an extended battle with Covid.

'The strength of character and courage she's shown, quite simply, is indescribable.

'She would come into work, every single day, after three hours of broken sleep, plaster on a smile, and sit in make-up having her heartbroken, tear-stained face covered with studio make-up. It was truly remarkable.'

In the months leading up to his demise, Kate had previously addressed the financial strain caused by Derek's illness. In March, she revealed the impact of a £716,000 tax bill when she had to close his business.