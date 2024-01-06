Derek Draper ‘Last Request’ to children leaves fans emotionally touched

Derek asked his cherished children Darcey and Billy, to 'look after' Kate

The touching final request made by Derek Draper to his beloved children at the onset of his COVID battle has resurfaced, adding to the heartbreak following his tragic death.

Kate Garraway took to Instagram on Friday morning to announce the passing of her husband of 18 years at the age of 56. Derek had suffered a heart attack in early December, further complicating his ongoing health struggles.

Derek's health woes began in March 2020 when he fell seriously ill with COVID-19, leading to a medically-induced coma and a 13-month hospitalization.

Throughout his challenging journey, Kate consistently updated fans on his condition, including sharing Derek's heartbreaking last request before his hospitalization.

Awaiting an ambulance in March 2020, Derek asked his cherished children, 17-year-old Darcey and 14-year-old Billy, to 'look after' Kate.

He told them: 'You're the best children anybody could ever have asked for. Look after Mum, be good for her",' Kate previously shared while discussing his Covid battle in June 2020.

Kate also praised her 'heroic' children for knowing 'how to communicate' with their father when he returned home from hospital but was left unable to talk due to his illness in 2021.

She told Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 at the time: 'He isn't really able to speak at the moment so he can't tell him off, I have to be the bad guy! They are besides themselves to have him home. They are my heroes.

'They know instinctively how to talk to him but not ask too much from him. In a way that grownups want to see the old Derek, they have an instinct, there is a lot of love there.'

On January 5, Friday, Kate emotionally paid tribute to Derek, expressing her gratitude for having him in her life and confirming his passing.