Angelina Jolie's kids find another father figure amid Brad Pitt estrangement

Angelina Jolie's kids finds another father figure amid Brad Pitt estrangement

Angelina Jolie's brother, James Haven, talked about his protective side for his nieces and nephews following the actress' messy divorce battle with Brad Pitt.

In conversation with Jessica Entner on her 90Who10 podcast, the actor disclosed that he extended his helping hand to her sister when he saw Jolie's personal life "unfolded in the public eye."

He added, "That’s where it all started, it started with the protection of her and her children - my nieces and nephews."

"I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation. I want to be there for them or for her - whatever she’s going through," James shared.

Moreover, the actor said he stayed in touch with the former celebrity couple's children amid their parent's public divorce.

"They’re becoming young adults early 20s. I think it’s just very natural and I just want to be there any time. Anytime I’m blessed to be in their presence, I want to be in their presence," James stated.

For the unversed, Jolie and Pitt announced their split in 2016.

The ex-pair share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.