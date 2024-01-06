Prince Andrew consults lawyers after fresh blow?

Prince Andrew, who's said to be in trouble after new allegations, has reportedly consulted top lawyers on newly released court documents.
An insider has claimed: "Andrew seems to be bruised and in great pain following the release of new court documents."
"The royal is consulting to his lawyers after being dragged into the same scandal that caused him much trouble in the past. He was even striped of his military patronages and royal titles."
In the newly unsealed documents, Andrew is accused of groping a woman while at Epstein’s house in New York, as well as sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 on three separate occasions.
The majority of the allegations against Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband contained within the unsealed 1,200 pages are not new. However, it's being claimed that at least one accusation is fresh.
British police said on Friday no new investigation had been launched into allegations relating to the royal following the release of court documents, sparking reactions from people who want police to launch investigation into the allegations.
The anti-monarchy group Republic said on Thursday it had reported Andrew again to detectives, saying the authorities had not properly looked into the allegations and the case should be reopened. However, police said no new inquiry had been started.
In a statement the Metropolitan Police said they had no intention of opening a case, saying: "We are aware of the release of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein."
The law enforcers added: "As with any matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it."
Andrew, 63, has always denied accusations of sexual wrongdoing and in February 2022 settled a US lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.
