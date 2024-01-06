Brittany Mahomes dubbed as 'genuinely unpleasant' by hotel staff

Famous WAG Brittany Mahomes was recently accused by a former hotel staffer of not leaving tips for staff.



A TikToker by the name of Jessica O'Connor took to her account and introduced herself, stating that she was employed at 1 Hotel West Hollywood as a server, barista, and bartender.

She thought back to the occasion when Brittany had come to town to get her wedding gown in preparation for her nuptials with Patrick Mahomes in 2022.

“My first interaction with her, she ran up over a $100 tab. She was with her whole posse. Patrick was not there, but I believe their tab was well over $100, maybe $130. $0 tip,” Jessica shared.

The former worker gave Brittany the benefit of the doubt, stating that they "let it slide" and coming to the conclusion that perhaps she had "done something wrong" to not be eligible for a tip.

“But they were there for almost a week I think and did not tip a single one of our staff. Not only did she not tip, she was just genuinely unpleasant,” she went on to claim.

Jessica continued that she only judges people based on “how they treat someone in a position lesser than them.”

“As a public figure, you should always go out thinking, ‘OK, the people I interact with are clocking these interactions and they’re going to remember this.’ And I will always remember that Brittany,” she concluded.