Prince William, Princess Kate's fool-proof plan to shed off ‘villain’ image

file footage

Prince William and Princess Kate have been urged to take more foreign trips to cement their places in people’s hearts.



In a conversation with GB News, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield dished on the ideal strategy for the Prince and Princess of Wales to combat Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s accusations, which as a result villainzed them in front of the world.

The host reflected on the Waleses’ trip to Carribean in 2022, only a few months after Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Ofrah Winfrey.

At the time, Kate and William received backlash for ignoring the colonial history of the Americas region during their trip.

"I think that Harry and Meghan villainised the Royal Family,” she expressed. “So you might be a little more apt to grab a poster board and go protest these people, because you're seeing on the news, you're seeing on television and you're reading in magazines that these people are racist in some way, according to Harry and Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview.

The royal expert on to note that if the royal couple were to take an oversea trip at the moment, the people’s reception would be “gentler” than their previous visits.

"I do feel like it's a roller coaster. Sometimes more people are going to turn up to protest you, sometimes people are going to have a a bad attitude about you.

"Would they be gentler today? I think so,” Schofield affirmed.