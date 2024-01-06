Princess Kate birthday traditions revealed ahead of turning 42

Kate Middleton is set for a low-key weekend ahead of her birthday on Jan. 9.

The Princess of Wales, who is set to turn 42 on Tuesday, often marks the occasion at her and Prince William’s country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

The couple, with their three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, fly to the North of London to spend quality time on their Christmas break from school.

However, a source recently told the Daily Mail’s author Rebecca English, “They'll be at Windsor as the children are just about to start back at school, so it will just be family.”

Hence, it will just be Kate, William, and kids, as the insider noted, “To be honest, that's just the way she likes it.”

In prior years, the Waleses have been spotted attending mass at St. Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate on birthday weekends.

The future King also hosts an intimate tea party with Kate and kids in the honor of his birthday , as he did in 2021, according to People.

"If you go round to her house, you get a cup of tea, and it's often William who makes it! It's a lovely, welcoming house, not a fancy, stuffy palace in any way,” a source told the outlet at the time.

The mom of three will likely get a birthday wish from senior royals, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, who celebrated their daughter-in-law via a thoughtful birthday wish on social media last year.

London residents will aso hear bells ringing in Westminster Abbey in honor of the royal’s birthday next week.