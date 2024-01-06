Kelly Clarkson jokes about 'physical limitations' amid weight loss transformation

Kelly Clarkson’s fan-recorded video surfaced on TikTok, where the actress could be seen poking fun at her skintight ensemble.
She had a great time with fans, takings shots at her Las Vegas residency where she joked about her apparent ‘weight loss.’
Referring to her styling team, the Grammy winner hinted at her “physical limitations.”
Clarkson could be seen having a hard time moving in her clothes, as she exclaimed, “Oh, boy. I really can’t bend in this."
“Dude, this is tight. Like, I lost weight and [my styling team is] like, ‘Let’s get you into this tight shit,’” she giggled.
The crowd roared with laughter when the host managed to snag a drink.
The Kelly Clarkson Show host has frequently raised eyebrows over her sudden weight loss.
Many fans assumed she had used Ozempic to lose weight, a drug which is often prescribed to diabetic patients.
However, in a recent conversation with People, the Stronger alum revealed she lost weight without using Ozempic under a doctor’s supervision.
Following her split from Brandon Blackstock, Clarkson revamped her fitness and embarked on a weight loss journey.
The former couple decided to part ways after seven years. They initially filed for divorce in 2020, which became official after two years.
Together, they are parents to daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7.
