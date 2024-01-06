Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in hot water after 'oversharing' royal secrets

According to an analyst, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will find it difficult to regain the public's trust after "oversharing" details about the Royal Family.



A public relations specialist claims that Harry's open memoir Spare and Meghan's admissions to Oprah Winfrey could cause the couple's "comeback story" to be delayed and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may find it difficult to persuade people to "forgive and forget."

An industry insider, Sabina Hitchen, advised Meghan and Harry to leave their "mistakes" behind, as dwelling on them might turn their image "sour". She compared their situation to that of Britney Spears and Robert Downey Jr.

In 2024, there's a possibility that the couple could regain the public's good graces this year, according to the founder of Press for Success. "The bigger the setback the more celebrated the comeback."

Sabina continued: "Other mistakes are less easy to forget when you begin to build a brand on them, including continuously sharing grievances whilst living a private jet lifestyle out of a multimillion-dollar mansion, the ongoing oversharing of dirty family laundry like in Spare. These mistakes the public has less of an easy time to forgive and forget, and may cause their feelings on all things Sussex to sour."

The industry professional advised the couple, adding: "Realise that there's plenty of time for Harry and Meghan to build careers and make mistakes, but they must do both from a fresh space that is rooted in the future. Taking chances on new big dreams and making mistakes? Normal, we all do that." She weighed in on public opinion, adding: "Returning to past mistakes? We are over it, and they should be too."