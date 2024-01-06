Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West's 'odd' behaviour towards Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian reportedly expressed serious concerns over her ex-husband Kanye West's odd social media activities featuring his wife Bianca Censori.
For the unversed, the rapper recently shared a few explicit photos of Bianca on his Instagram handle and wrote, "no pants this year."
Notably, the Runaway singer came under fire for his 'hypocritical' approach towards his former and current love interests.
In a resurfaced video from the popular reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kanye was seen criticising his then-wife Kim for wearing revealing clothes.
Amid the ongoing drama, Daily Mail reported that an insider shared, "What Kim does find slightly odd is that the whole time she was with Kanye, he was all about her covering up."
The source added, "He wanted her to not show any skin and tone down her s** appeal."
"Kanye is now doing the opposite for Bianca and he wants her to wear nothing and ramp up her s** appeal," an insider further said.
While analysing Bianca's marital relationship with Kanye, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror, "These photos seem to have placed her right back in the role of enigmatic, submissive doll-like presence."
