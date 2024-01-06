Travis Kelce 'likes' Taylor Swift's bestie Selena Gomez, beau Benny Blanco's romance

Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has shown support for Selena Gomez's, Taylor Swift's best friend, budding romance with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.



GQ posted some beautiful yet dreamy pictures of Selena and Benny Blanco from their recent date night on Instagram.

The photos were shared online with the description, "@itsbennyblanco and @selenagomez courtside in LA."

Benny's cute photographs and the Lose You to Love Me crooner have quickly gotten millions of hearts and Kelce's was one of them.

Kelce seems to be impressed by the growing love between the two and sends love as well as extends support for the couple by liking their loved-up post.

The Who Says singer is seen in the pictures wearing silver boots and a black and white outfit. The singer had her arm linked to the 35-year-old music producer, Blanco.

The Gorgeous crooner's beau showed support for Selena and Benny, expressing a desire to be nearer to Swift's family and friends.

In the meantime, Selena told her followers on social media in December of last year that she was dating Benny Blanco.