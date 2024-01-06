Michael Bolton welcomed 2024 with ‘unexpected challenged’

Michael Bolton postpones shows because of 'brain tumour'

Michael Bolton’s 2023 didn’t end as good as it could have been.



In a moving post on Facebook and Instagram on Friday, the 70-year-old superstar disclosed that “2023 ended up presenting [him] with some very unexpected challenges.”

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery,” he wrote. “Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success.”

Bolton informed supporters that he will be "devoting" the next few months to his "recovery," meaning he will "have to take a temporary break from touring." Bolton is "now recuperating at home" with his family.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” he wrote.

The singer of When a Man Loves a Woman thanked his fans for their steadfast affection throughout the years as he wrapped up the post.

“Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can,” he concluded the note, signing, “Much love always, MB.”

Fans immediately expressed support for Bolton, who also posted the message on Instagram, in the comments area, wishing him a quick recovery.