Hailey Bieber shares moments from star studded vacation With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber starts 2024 with a getaway vacation

Hailey Bieber enjoyed a tropical vacation with husband Justin Bieber and some other famous friends.



The founder of Rhode, along with her husband Justin Bieber and friends Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner, provided a sneak peek of their tropical New Year's trip to Barbados on social media.

The model in her first picture was dressed in a long, white garment that hugged her curves. The 27-year-old also flaunted some more carefree styles, like a towel-draped hairstyle and a makeup-free face, before going all out in a tiny green thong bikini.

After visiting Aspen, Hailey and her companions took a quick flight to Barbados, where they shared a close-up photo of the pristine water.

Additionally, she captioned the Jan. 4 picture with her plans for the coming year, "2024…I'm along for the ride."

It wasn't just Hailey who shared details about the vacation to the tropics. After all, Kendall posted a picture of herself in her cheeky swimsuit on Instagram, and during the vacation she reconnected with her ex, Bad Bunny (real name Benito Martínz Ocasio). The creator of 818 Tequila also shared her thoughts about 2024.

"Years pass, and they seem faster and faster," Kendall captioned her Jan. 3 post.

"Presence and time is all i can ask for. so grateful for what has past, so optimistic for what's to come." She added, "Go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don't waste a second. 2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence."