Emma Stone dishes out details about Cruella sequel

Emma Stone discusses about Cruella 2: More inside

Emma Stone has recently dished out details about Cruella sequel at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards.



On Thursday, Emma, who received the Desert Palm Achievement Award for her performance in Poor Things, spoke to Variety and revealed, “The filming will begin on the second instalment hopefully sooner rather than later.”

“We’ll see… it’s a work in progress,” said the 35-year-old.

Reflecting on her Disney villain role in the first Cruella, the Easy A actress stated the character is “a blast” to play.

According to the plot via PEOPLE, the first Cruella follows the story of the character Cruella de Vil before she wreaked havoc in Disney's 101 Dalmatians.

A Disney spokesperson said at the time of release, “We are very pleased with Cruella's box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date.”

“The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A's in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film,” explained the spokesperson.

At the time, Emma told PEOPLE that the costumes helped her get into character and “embrace the over-the-top nature of Cruella”.

“With all of that put on, it felt like you could go there, safely, and really just inhabit something so far from… Well, it’s not that far from who I am, I guess. It’s eerily similar, actually. We’re a lot alike,” she added.