'So far, no signal' from any quarters to postpone polls: info minister

In a bid to clear the air, Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi Friday said that the government had received no signal from “any quarter so far" to defer the upcoming general elections slated to be held on February 8.

His remarks came hours after the Senate adopted a non-binding resolution — amid thin attendance — seeking a delay in the sought-after polls, drawing strong criticism from major political parties.

Senator Dilawar Khan, an independent lawmaker, moved the resolution in the upper house of the parliament, which got the approval during the presence of 14 senators — who were the only lawmakers present in the house of 100.

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament House, Solangi said: “So far, no signal has been received from any quarters regarding postponement of elections.”

Only the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said, had the constitutional authority to postpone the elections.

The minister was of the view that there were no directives from interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar or the federal cabinet for delay in general elections.

Responding to a question, Solangi said that he did not get a chance to give arguments in the resolution on the postponement of the elections in the upper house.

According to Article 218(3) of the Constitution, it was the power of the ECP, to conduct elections, give a date or change the date for elections, he said.

“We cannot interfere in the affairs of a constitutional body.”

Acknowledging that the problems mentioned in the resolution were real, he said that these issues had existed before as well in the history of Pakistan.

The minister maintained that it was the government’s responsibility to look into the issues of harsh weather and other matters including providing security.