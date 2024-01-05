Rihanna focuses on remaining calm before ASAP Rocky’s trial

File Footage

Rihanna wants to show her absolute support to her longtime partner, ASAP Rocky, before his trial begins on January 8.



A source spilled to US Weekly, “Rihanna is focusing on remaining calm as Rocky’s trial approaches next week.”

“She knows the whole situation is out of her hands, and all she can do is be there to show support for Rocky,” remarked the 35-year-old.

The source added, “Although this is a stressful time, she’s been strong for the whole family and is holding it all together for the sake of her children and for Rocky.”

In August 2022, Los Angeles Police Department reported that Rocky was taken into custody after an altercation with an “acquaintance” in November 2021.

The rapper was reportedly released on bail several hours following his arrest.

A preliminary hearing was later held in November 2023 after Rocky was accused of assault, battery and emotional distress in a civil suit while judge decided to hold a trial due to sufficient evidence against the rapper.

In a statement, Rocky’s lawyers however declined the accusations on rapper’s behalf, saying, “Defendant generally denies each and every allegation of the complaint and specifically denies that Plaintiff has been damaged in any amount or in any way as a result of any act or omission of answering defendant.”

“The injuries and/or damages complained of in the complaint, if any, were caused solely, directly and proximately by the negligent and/or intentional acts or omissions of person other than answering defendant,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Rihanna and Rocky spend winter holidays with kids in Aspen before singer’s trial.

“They made it a point to celebrate the holidays with their boys and loved ones including friends and family,” added an insider.