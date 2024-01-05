Lenny Kravitz expresses his happiness over daughter Zoe’s engagement

Lenny Kravitz speaks up about Zoe and Channing Tatum engagement

Lenny Kravitz has recently expressed his happiness over his daughter Zoë Kravitz's engagement to Channing Tatum.



Speaking at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Thursday, Lenny responded to a question about his daughter’s engagement.

“Hey, man. That's life,” said the 59-year-old in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Lenny added, “When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it… I've done well. Blessed.”

Sources revealed to PEOPLE that Zoë and Channing, who were first linked in 2021, got engaged in October 2023.

Earlier in a 2022 interview with GQ, the Divergent actress dubbed her man a “wonderful human”.

“He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” she explained.

Zoë mentioned, “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

Meanwhile, in other interview with WSJ. Magazine's Fall 2022 Women's Fashion issue, Zoë stated she was "really grateful that this movie [Pussy Island] had brought Channing Tatum into my life.”



“When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you are kind of sharing all of yourself,” she remarked.