Michelle Keegan reflects on dedication as new Netflix series tops charts

Michelle revealed the 'embarrassment' she felt filming her new Netflix thriller Fool Me Once with Dame Joanna Lumley

Michelle Keegan has shared that departing the security of Coronation Street compelled her to 'put in more effort.'

The 36-year-old actress, known for portraying Tina McIntyre on the soap from 2008 to 2014, mentioned that it was a prolonged process before she made the challenging choice to exit the show and step into the demanding world of a working actress.

Speaking on Friday's The Graham Norton Show she said: 'For me [Coronation Street] was a massive learning platform. I took a long, long time to decide to leave – it was very hard'.

'And then when they told me they were killing off my character and there was no going back I thought I would never work again'.

Adding: 'My security was ripped away which made me push forward and work harder.'

In another part of the interview, Michelle expressed the 'awkwardness' she experienced while filming her new Netflix thriller Fool Me Once alongside Dame Joanna Lumley.

She discussed this aspect of her experience in an upcoming episode of The Graham Norton Show scheduled to air on Friday night.