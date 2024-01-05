Prince Andrew comes under fire after court documents: UK police release statement

Prince Andrew comes under fire after court documents

British police have released their first statement amid reports of investigation into allegations relating to Prince Andrew following the release of court documents relating to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



The anti-monarchy group Republic claimed on Thursday it had reported Andrew again to police, saying the authorities had not properly looked into the allegations and the case should be reopened.

Reacting to the rumours of launching new investigation, UK police on Friday said: "We are aware of the release of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein."

They stated. "As with any matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it."



London's Metropolitan Police's statement confirmed that no new inquiry has been started.

However, Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband Andrew is said to be in hot water as he has been making headlines since new documents, revealing the names of the people who linked to Epstein, unsealed by the court last week.

Prince Andrew, younger brother of King Charles and eighth in line to the throne, has always denied accusations of sexual wrongdoing and in February 2022 settled a US lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.



Details of Giuffre's allegations and those made by another Epstein accuser against the British royal have been previously reported, but featured in previously redacted court documents detailing the extent of Epstein's alleged sex trafficking activities which were unsealed on Wednesday.