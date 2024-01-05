Kate Garraway mourns as husband Derek Draper succumbs to prolonged battle with Covid

Good Morning Britain star announced her husband's death on Instagram this morning

Today, Kate Garraway shared the heartbreaking news that her husband Derek Draper has passed away at the age of 56.

She disclosed how she held his hand "throughout the last long hours and when he passed."

Derek had experienced a heart attack before Christmas, marking the culmination of his prolonged struggle with Covid, a battle that lasted for an extended period.

She said: 'I'm sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.

'Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed. I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible'.

Derek had been plagued with health woes after contracting COVID-19 in 2020 and suffered a cardiac arrest in early December, with Kate spending Christmas at hospital. Ms Garraway and Mr Draper married in 2005 and have two children, Darcey and Billy.