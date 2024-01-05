King Charles warned of Meghan Markle's secret plan amid reunion rumours

Meghan Markle is reportedly longing to return to the royal family

A royal author has given his take on Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle's longing to be back with the Firm, claiming she wants to take top slot in the royal family.



Tom Bower has seemingly warned the royal family and King Charles of the Duchess of Sussex's intentions, saying "Meghan wants to be queen" and that she had hoped to do things her way after marrying Prince Harry.



“Kate Middleton has everything she wants," the author of 'Rebel Prince' told Closer Magazine as quoted by The New York Post.



Britain's renowned investigative author also claimed that the former Hollywood star had hoped to do things "her way" after her entry into the royal family in 2018.

"There’s only one way and that’s the royal way," he then noted.

"Kate is glowing, Kate is successful, Kate is popular, everything that Meghan wanted. Meghan wants to be the Queen. She doesn't want to be five in the succession (with Harry)," he added.

"Everything that Markle tried to do undermined her status. She just cannot win," according to Bower.

A bitter rivalry has existed between Middleton, 41, William, 41, the Sussexes, and King Charles ever since the former left the Windsor family in 2020.



However, another royal expert Ingrid Seward, while speaking to GB News, has claimed that the couple wished to reunite with King Charles in 2024.

“Obviously King Charles wants to see his son and his grandchildren, and last summer he apparently invited them to Balmoral, which they turned down. They need the king and his blessing far more than the king needs them," she added.

On the other hands, King Charles has faced growing calls to abdicate to Prince William after Danish Queen Margrethe's decision to leave the throne for her son.