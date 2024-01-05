Brad Pitt faces major blow amid growing family tension

Brad Pitt faced a major blow as his and Angelina Jolie’s adopted daughter Zahara reportedly removed her father’s surname.



As per The Mirror, the celebrity couple’s 18-year-old daughter recently enrolled into Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College as Zahara Marley Jolie instead of her Jolie-Pitt last name.



In a viral video from her sorority induction, she said, "My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California."



For the unversed, Pitt and Jolie adopted six-months-old Zahara from an orphanage in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa in 2005.

Apart from her, the former couple share Maddox, 22, Shiloh, 17, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara

It is important to mention here that in November 2023, the Fight Club actor's son Pax allegedly slammed his father for terrorising his children in a resurfaced social media post.

Earlier, Daily Mail reported that the 19-year-old Pax made some appalling details about the actor on his private Instagram account.

He wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to this world class as*****!! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person."

"You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he talked about his other siblings.