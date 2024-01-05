Meghan Markle warns to not be appear 'vindictive' while writing her memoir

Meghan Markle has been advised not to come out as "vindictive or overly sensationalistic", as she is reportedly in talks of working on her first memoir.



Rumors suggest that a former Suits member may write a book and become a great royal like her husband, Prince Harry.

Harry's memoir Spare shocked the world earlier this year. While Meghan has not confirmed if she's writing a memoir, it's rumored that the book will be part of her and Harry's deal with Penguin Random House.

The Mirror, public relations specialist Mayah Riaz offered some advice for the Duchess of Sussex, "If Meghan is writing her memoir, she will have approached this with a strategic mindset."

The PR to the stars added: "The million dollar question is of course whether there will be any mention of her time in the Royal Family. This is difficult for anyone to say for certain."

"One would expect she would mention it, given it was a big and impactful part of her life and this is despite her and Harry having already shared their experiences with Oprah and in their docuseries. Meghan may decide to use this opportunity to speak about that race row, especially after the names being disclosed in a leaked translation of the Endgame."

A Dutch translation of a book claimed that King Charles and the Princess of Wales expressed "concerns" about the skin tone of Meghan and Harry's baby. This reignited the controversy around the royal family's race issues. Mayah advised caution.

"It is essential for her to do this with discretion, as that is the key to maintaining credibility and not appearing vindictive or overly sensationalistic. It is without doubt that should Meghan be embarking upon a memoir, she would have considered the potential impact on her relationships, particularly with members of the Royal Family."