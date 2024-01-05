BLACKPINK’s Jennie discloses reason behind launching her agency

BLACKPINK member Jennie recently opened up about her newly launched agency, ODD ATELIER, revealing that she wanted to do solo activities more freely.



The 27-year-old singer recently appeared on KBS 2TV's music talk show, The Seasons, hosted by Lee Hyori.



As per Allkpop, the Pink Venom singer shared about her solo journey, saying, "I will continue to do group activities (with YG Entertainment) but I wanted to do solo activities more freely so I carefully established (my own agency)."



Jennie added, "There is a crew of people that were with me for a long time (at my label). I wanted to freely do any activities and promotions."



While revealing the meaning of her unique brand name, she said, "It contains the intention to do well even if my path is strange and different from others. Please show a lot of support in the future."



Talking about YG Entertainment, Jennie shared, "It's a company I've been with since my trainee days, so I learned a lot (from YG). We still have a good relationship."



In December 2023, the Kill This Love singer started her solo journey with a special announcement on her Instagram handle.

She began her statement, "This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I’m so thankful for all the love I’ve received."

Jennie continued, "I’m also excited about what’s to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course, BLACKPINK. Thank you."