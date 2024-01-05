Christina Aguilera ‘can’t wait’ to return onstage after cancelling LA shows

Christina Aguilera caught 'flu', postpones LA shows

Christina Aguilera won’t be gone for long after postponing her Las Vegas Residency shows.



The singer began her new residency in Las Vegas at the very end of 2023, but because of illness, she will be postponing a few gigs at the beginning of the new year.

Xtina revealed on her Instagram Story on Wednesday that she had caught flu and will return to performing in a few weeks.

"After welcoming all of you to the new year from the stage in Las Vegas, I've been welcomed with a new year flu!" the Fighter singer wrote.

Xtina/Instagram

"I am sorry to share that my two shows this weekend will be rescheduled while I rest — and I cannot wait to be back on that stage in a few weeks."

She continued, "I'm incredibly proud of this show and grateful for all of the support and love after opening weekend! See you soon."

Aguilera has a busy year ahead of her once she gets well. She began the residency with two performances on December 30 and 31, and she will also be executive producing a stage version of her 2010 movie musical Burlesque.