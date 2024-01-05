Jen Shah threatens to sue ‘RHOSLC’ costar Heather Gay after black eye bombshell

Heather Gay previously denied any recollection of how she got her black eye on ‘RHOSLC’ season 3

Jen Shah may be in prison, but she will take legal action against RHOSLC costar Heather Gay if it comes to it.

Following Gay’s bombshell revelation that it was actually Shah who gave her the mysterious shiner on season 3 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Shah vehemently denied the allegations.

In fact, her rep told Page Six on Thursday that the Bravolebrity – who is currently serving time in prison for a telemarketing scam – “is most likely going to seek legal action” based on the “wording” used in the upcoming reunion.

“If in the final cut of the three-part RHOSLC reunion, Heather makes any direct reference to Jen Shah giving her the black eye, legal action will be taken by the Shah family against Andy Cohen, NBC Universal, Bravo, Shed Media, and Heather for slander and defamation,” the rep declared to the outlet.

After a year of claiming she was “too drunk” to remember how she got the black eye, Gay revealed on the RHOSLC season 4 finale aired Tuesday that she had actually been covering up for Shah this entire time.

“I did whatever it took,” Gay said emotionally. “I went on book tour and defended her and took s**t for the fact that she gave me a black eye.”

However, Shah's rep pointed out that despite the headlines, Gay didn’t exactly use Shah’s name yet.

Hence, they will only take legal action if Gay directly accuses Shah in the upcoming reunion.