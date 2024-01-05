Bijou Phillips talks ‘joy and satisfaction’ as ex Danny Masterson serves time

Bijou Phillips divorced Danny Masterson after his sentencing despite supporting him through the trial

Danny Masterson’s family is moving on.

With the disgraced actor – famous for his stint on That ‘70s Show as Steve Hyde – locked up in prison, his ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, and their kids vacationed in the Caribbean for some “much-needed” time off, per Radar Online.

Bijou spent the holidays at the Goldwynn Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, along with her sister, Chyna, and brother-in-law, Billy Baldwin.

In her last Instagram post dated somewhere around Christmas, the Almost Famous actress shred photos from the vacation, captioning the post, “Having the most needed vacation ever!”

Meanwhile, her sister Chyna documented the luxury getaway in a YouTube Video, with Bijou making a cameo as well.

“I don’t even know how to describe the joy and satisfaction,” Bijou admitted to the viewers. “I’m so happy to be here with the fam, we’re just really enjoying our time together,” she added.



Danny was recently admitted to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California for two counts of rape.

Though he’s facing 30 years to life in prison, Danny is reportedly “feeling hopeful” about his appeal.