Inside late ‘Mary Poppins’ actress Glynis Johns century-long life and career

Glynis Johns portrayed the iconic role of Wilfred Banks in the 1964 iconic film ‘Mary Poppins’

Mary Poppins star Glynis Johns has passed away at the ripe old age of 100 years.

The veteran actress – who played Wilfred Banks in the 1964 musical – died from natural causes while admitted at an assisted living home in Los Angeles.

Johns’ career spanned eight decades both on stage and screen, appearing in over 60 films and 30 plays.

Not only was she a talented actress, she was also a skilled pianist, dancer, and singer.

She earned an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Mrs. Firth in The Sundowners – released in 1960 – for Best Supporting Actress.

She further won a Tony for her role as Desiree Armfeldt in the original Broadway production of A Little Night Music.

Johns was married and divorced four times, and shared late son Gareth with Anthony Forwood. Unfortunately, Gareth passed away from a heart attack in 2007.



Johns’ manager, Mitch Clem, broke the news of her death to Variety.

“Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives,” Clem said in a statement made Thursday night.

“She entered my life early in my career and set a very high bar on how to navigate this industry with grace, class, and truth. Your own truth. Her light shined very bright for 100 years,” he continued.

He further declared that Johns’ passing marks a “somber day" and “the end of the golden age of Hollywood.”