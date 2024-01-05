Nick Carter finally breaks silence on sister Bobbie Jean’s tragic death

Nick Carter has previously lost two of his siblings – sister Leslie Carter and brother Aaron Carter

Nick Carter has finally spoken up about his younger sister Bobbie Jean’s death in late December last year.

The Backstreet Boys member, 43, expressed how utterly heartbroken and shocked he is over Bobbie Jean’s death, but knows that she is finally at peace now.

Amid fans questioning why he hasn’t spoken up about the tragedy yet, Nick took to Instagram on Thursday to pen a bittersweet tribute to Bobbie Jean, explaining that he is still processing the fact that he has now lost a third sibling.

“It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean,” Nick wrote alongside a childhood picture on him and Bobbie, adding that he is “completely heartbroken.”

“We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ,” he concluded.



In his tribute, Nick was referring to the death of his sister Leslie in 2012 and brother Aaron in 2022.

Previously, their other sister Angel recently shared a bittersweet tribute to not only Bobbie Jean but all her late siblings, acknowledging the collective childhood trauma they all endured.

“I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did,” Angel wrote to her Instagram.