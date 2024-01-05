Carey Mulligan not aware of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ trend

Carey Mulligan's shocking confession about Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ trend

Carey Mulligan is not aware of Taylor Swift’s Eras trend.



During a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, The Great Gatsby actress responded to a question, “If you were a Taylor Swift era, which era would you be?”

To this, Carey replied, “What does that mean?”

Emma Stone chimed in and remarked, “She’s never heard of her.”

Although Carey is familiar with Taylor’s music, the actress doesn’t know viral trend of Era.

“Is an era an album? I’d be Folklore,” stated the Pride and Prejudice actress.

Carey mentioned, “My husband sings on Folklore. And it’s lovely. ‘Cowboy Like Me.’”

Emma also agreed, saying, “I want to choose Folklore because your husband sings on it.”

Earlier in 2015 Vogue interview, Carey shared that Marcus Mumford “is the only thing that’s mine that I can keep totally away, so I try to”.

Carey, who is currently promoting Maestro, was praised for her performance as Leonard Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre. She also made an appearance in Emerald Fennell’s movie, Saltburn in 2023.

Meanwhile, Carey is also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

Meanwhile, The Golden Globes will air on CBS Sunday on January 7.