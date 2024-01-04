China expresses deep condolences over Sartaj Aziz's demise

China Thursday expressed deep condolences over the passing of Pakistan's former foreign minister Sartaj Aziz, hailing his outstanding contribution to China-Pakistan relations.
Aziz, also former finance minister and adviser to the prime minister on foreign affairs, passed away in Islamabad on Tuesday.
"Mr Aziz was a seasoned politician, strategist and economic expert of Pakistan, and an old and good friend of the Chinese people," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.
Wang said that Aziz was dedicated to the prosperity of Pakistan, worked hard and passionately to promote China-Pakistan relations, and made outstanding contributions to China-Pakistan friendly cooperation, especially the launch and construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
"We express our deep condolences over the passing of Mr Aziz and sincere sympathies to his family," the spokesperson said.
The former foreign minister was laid to rest at the H8 Graveyard in Islamabad on Wednesday.
