Fans slam Rita Ora for similar reason as Kim Kardashian

Fans criticize Rita Ora for endorsing a $2,499 radiation-free MRI scan that the 'vast majority of people can't afford.'

The 33-year-old singer faced backlash after undergoing a Prenuvo scan, designed for the early detection of over 500 cancers and diseases.

Rita, whose mother Vera has battled breast cancer, expressed her commitment to maintaining good health by undergoing such scans.

She shared photos of herself before the scan, emphasizing the importance of being proactive about physical health, particularly given her mother's history of breast cancer.

'I'm a huge believer in doing anything I can to keep myself healthy and learn about my body. So recently I went to @prenuvo to get a full body scan.

'I was so impressed by the incredible technology and the Prenuvo doctors who talked me through my results, and advised me on what i can do to take care of myself better.

'I was walked through every step with support and guidance. Thank you so much guys. For more info visit Prenuvo.com.'

However, Rita received harsh criticism from fans who pointed out the scan will mostly be used by the 'wealthy' and not ordinary people.

One Instagram user wrote: 'How much did that cost?! us mere mortals probably couldn't afford that luxury.'

Another added: That's great Rita but how affordable is this for ordinary people? It's probably not even accessible for the general public.'

Another penned: 'Your fans can’t afford this but good for you, eh?'

Kim Kardashian previously came under fire for promoting the same scan to her Instagram followers.