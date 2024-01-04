Bruce Willis' granddaughter subjected to troll following Rumer's Instagram update

Bruce Willis' latest IG post raises questions about baby's 'hidden' face

Bruce Willis’ daughter, Rumer sparked outrage after sharing pictures of her New Year's celebrations, featuring her “tiny” family on social media.

She posted pictures from her family getaway on Wednesday, January 3, shortly after her daughter's eight-month birthday celebration.

The Hostage star could be seen pulling off different outfits in the series of photos.

She posed with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas in an orange swimsuit, hands dipped in the water while she casually smiled for the picture.

In another photo, her daughter was wrapped in an adorable bunny ensemble, while her face was covered with a heart sticker in every picture that the actress shared.

Netizens rallied in the comments section, raining on the actress’ parade about “covering” her daughter’s face.

One user went ahead commenting on her decision, calling her out for posting the baby’s picture, “If you're not gonna show the kid's face why do you even bother posting.”

Another one jumped on the bandwagon, adding, “Why post a picture of her and cover her face? Don’t post her, what’s the point? I mean I don’t comment on things like this but man…”

A third suggested, “Please post you and your husband, not your baby what’s the point of having your baby in the picture? Lol”

The couple welcomed their first-born on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

At the time of her daughter's arrival, Rumer took to her Instagram and wrote, "Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, you are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of."

