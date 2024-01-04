Iggy Azalea discloses her career change: 'Feel more passionate about design'

Iggy Azalea seemed to have given up on the music, abandoning her fourth album in the middle and revealing a shift in focus to design and creative direction.



The singer disclosed all of the changes in her life, particularly those connected to her work, in a lengthy statement.

"I've always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life," the pop icon said.

"For a long time, I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world."

She continued, "I know a lot of people have this idea that I was "bullied away from music" and that's something I've always laughed at because I'd never be bullied out of anything."

But the 33-year-old maintained, "In fact, I'm too stubborn. I think I've even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don't like being viewed as someone who quits."

Talking about her new interests, Iggy said, "In truth what I've known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about song writing."

Adding, "To many of you that's no shock to read. It shows in my work. Haha! Jokes aside, i do spend a lot more time on that part of things… because Im most confident at that."