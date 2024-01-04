Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Golden Globes plan revealed

Taylor Swift will appear alone on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday, leaving her new boyfriend Travis Kelce behind.

Kelce, a player for the Kansas City Chiefs, is also in the city on the same day, but he won't be able to join her.

According to a source, he has a game to play at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers and needs to return to Kansas City immediately after the game. CBS will broadcast the game before the Golden Globes ceremony.



The Blank Space crooner is nominated for a new category of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

This could be the year she wins her first Golden Globe, as she has never won one before. She has received four nominations for Best Original Song, including one for her song "Carolina" in the film "Where the Crawdads Sing" last year.

With a gross of over $250 million, Taylor's film is close to becoming the highest-grossing concert film ever made, falling just $11 million short of Michael Jackson's 2009 documentary "This Is It".



