Meghan Markle's Suits co-stars to reunite at Golden Globe Awards 2024

Meghan Markle’s co-stars from the hit Netflix show Suits, Gabriel Macht and Partick J. Adams are set to present at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

The actors, who portrayed Harvey Specter and Michael Ross on the nine-season series respectively will reunite on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Angela Bassett, Julia Garner, Amanda Seyfried, Will Ferrell, Michelle Yeoh, and George Lopez are among other presenters besides Macht and Adams.

Meanwhile, Easter Sunday star Jo Koy will helm the upcoming ceremony, set to be live-streamed on Paramount+.

The upcoming Suits reunion comes following its sky-rocketing success in the wake of its debut on Netflix in the summer of 2023. The nine-season show centres on a group of lawyers braving through challenging court cases while navigating drama in their personal lives.

Besides, Meghan, Gabriel and Patrick, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty also star.

The show creators shortly announced a spin-off set in the Suits universe; however, it's unclear whether the original cast will return.

Rest assured, some of the cast members are slated to appear on a panel at the 2024 ATX TV Festival, scheduled for later this year.