Marvel Studios 'Echo' soars onto streaming platforms

Get ready to witness Maya Lopez's origin story as Marvel Studios' Echo finally swoops onto streaming platforms! All five episodes of the highly anticipated miniseries are available to binge-watch right now, both on Disney+ and Hulu.

But there's a twist: while Disney+ offers Echo permanently as part of its ever-expanding Marvel library, Hulu will only host the series until Januray 9th, 2024.



If you relished Hawkeye's Disney+ series, prepare for a blast from the past as Vincent D'Onofrio reprises his chilling role as the notorious Kingpin. The dynamic between Maya and Kingpin promises to be a highlight, adding a layer of intrigue and potential conflict to the narrative.

A Show Tailored for Deaf Audiences

Echo doesn't just tell a compelling superhero story; it also makes history as the first live-action Marvel project featuring a deaf Native American lead and incorporating ASL (American Sign Language) dialogues prominently. This groundbreaking step forward in representation paves the way for greater inclusivity in superhero storytelling.

Where to Tune In for 'Echo'

So, gear up for action, drama, and groundbreaking inclusivity! Marvel's Echo will now be streaming on both Disney+ and Hulu (until January 9th, 2024).

Choose your platform, grab your snacks, and dive into the captivating world of Maya Lopez. Remember, Disney+ offers permanent access, while Hulu serves as a limited-time window for binge-watching bliss. Don't miss out on this exciting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe!