Joe Jonas boards private flight with model Stormi Bree amid Sophie Turner split

Sophie Turner moved on with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson since splitting with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner isn’t the only one sparking new romance rumours amid her contentious divorce with Joe Jonas.

In fact, the Jonas Brothers frontman may be getting back in the game this new year, reportedly taking his speculated new romance to the skies.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old musician was spotted boarding a private jet with the former Miss Teen USA titleholder Stormi Bree at an airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, per TMZ.

The What a Man Gotta Do singer was dressed casually for the flight – destination unclear – sporting a black hoodie, red baseball cap, and shades.

Bree – born Stormi Henley – matched in a casual black slit-neck tee with her coat in her hands as she walked alongside Jonas.

This was the first time the pair have been spotted together, and aren’t on each other’s socials.

The outing comes amid his ongoing divorce with Sophie Turner, which they announced in September 2023, due to their marriage being “irretrievably broken.”

Since their split, the pair have been involved in a bitter custody battle over their two daughters – 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine.

They have since reached a temporary agreement until their divorce is finalised.

However, the Game of Thrones alum isn’t waiting ‘til then to explore new romances, and it appears neither is Jonas.