Cher’s son Elijah fights back on conservatorship with a bold move

Cher accused Elijah’s estranged wife Marieangela King of enabling his substance abuse problem

Cher’s son Elijah is not going down without a fight.

A week after Cher filed for conservatorship of her son to manage his “financial resources” based on his addiction issues – which she claimed were being enabled by his wife – Elijah snapped back and got back together with his estranged wife Marieangela King.

In new court documents obtained by Page Six, Elijah moved to dismiss his divorce “without prejudice,” which means the case can be re-filed in the future if either party desires.

He further requested that the “entire action of all parties and all causes of actions” be dismissed but noted that “sums due pursuant to the temporary support stipulation remain due and owing.”

In other words, Elijah requested that the entire lawsuit plus everything leading up to it be dismissed by the court, though there are some financial obligations that are still outstanding and need to be paid.

The move comes just a few days after King’s past accusations against Cher surfaced, where she alleged that Cher and her family has “historically excluded” her from making decisions regarding Elijah's treatment and recovery.

In her recent conservatorship filing, Cher claimed that King is not fit to be Elijah’s conservator because “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

She further claimed that King was not “supportive of Elijah’s recovery” and instead enabled his addiction by interfering with his treatments.