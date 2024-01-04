Ian Ziering initiated New Year’s Eve biker attack per new footage

Ian Ziering’s 10-year-old daughter was in the car when the alleged attack unfolded

Ian Ziering threw the first punch after which bikers allegedly “attacked” him, per a new video of the brawl taken from a different angle.

On New Year’s Eve, the Beverly Hills, 90210 was driving with his 10-year-old daughter, Penna, when a group of bikers allegedly surrounded his vehicle and attacked him.

Though he initially claimed the bikers jumped him as he got out to “assess the damage” to his car by the bikers, the new footage paints an entirely different picture.

In the video shared to Instagram via Page Six, Ziering can be seen getting out of his car and aggressively shoving one of the bikers who had allegedly scuffed his $100,000 Mercedes, knocking them off the bike.

“Zoomed view. Looks like his car was never touched [shrug emoji],” the uploader wrote alongside the video.



Initially, a video of the brawl obtained by TMZ painted Ziering as the victim who got jumped without any provocation, defending himself against the five bikers as his daughter watched on from the car.

“I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace,” he wrote in a statement uploaded to his Instagram.

Recently, Ziering’s Beverly Hills costar Brian Austin praised him for fighting off a group of bikers all by himself, calling him a “monster” and an absolute “beast.”

Police investigation into the brawl is reportedly underway.