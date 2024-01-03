Zartaj Gul bursts into tears, apologises over May 9 riots

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul speaks to journalists in Peshawar High Court (PHC) in this still taken from a video. — Geo News

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul burst into tears while apologising over the May 9 riots and fearing arrest by police from Peshawar High Court’s premises.

The former minister appeared before the PHC for the hearing of her plea for transit bail on Wednesday in a case related to the May 9 riots.

Violent protests erupted after the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan on May 9, 2023, during which protesters targeted and vandalised security installations across the country.

Gul is among 51 accused including PTI central leaders facing allegations of attacking Gujranwala Cantonment.

While talking to journalists, the politico, who hails from Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan, said that she felt like fighting a war instead of contesting general elections as heavy contingents of police force were deployed outside the court to arrest her.

The police reportedly deployed additional contingents including six more female police officials outside the court, and Ababeel Squad personnel patrolled outside.

She expressed confidence in judiciary for getting justice. She also asked her voters not to be worried over the tense environment as she was standing firmly and fearlessly with her ideology.

Gul said that her nomination papers were rejected by the election commission. The staffers of the election commission were taken hostage in DG Khan.

“Imad Tahir was arrested from the same court this morning and now the forces are present outside to arrest me," Gul said, stressing that she should be granted bail as she has personally appeared and "surrendered" before the court.

"I have not committed any crime. I am just standing with my ideology and I only want to contest polls, which is my right to represent DG Khan," she added, appealing to the lawyers, PHC chief justice, and bar to give her "justice" and order police to refrain from arresting her. She also requested the legal fraternity to take a stand for the rule of law.

Earlier, some female cops reached PHC’s bar room in an apparent bid to arrest the PTI leader. However, the members of the Insaf Lawyers Forum resisted their attempt. The bar room was then locked after media persons and cops asked to leave.

Gul among 51 other PTI leaders including Murad Saeed, Ali Amin Gandapur, Hammad Azhar, and Omar Ayub face charges in a case related to the attack on Gujranwala Cantt on May 9.

An anti-terrorism court had issued directives to seize the properties of the said politicians.