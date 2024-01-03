Former lawmaker Mohsin Dawar's convoy comes under attack

National Democratic Movement leader Mohsin Dawar. — X/@mjdawar

PESHAWAR: National Democratic Movement (NDM) leader Mohsin Dawar survived an attack when his convoy was fired upon by terrorists in the Tappi village of North Waziristan on Wednesday.



Police said that the assailants fired several gunshots but the former member of the National Assembly remained safe due to being inside a bulletproof vehicle.

North Waziristan District Police Officer (DPO) Rohan Zaib confirmed to Geo News about the attack. He said that the security personnel part of the convoy fired back at the assailants, which forced them to flee from the scene.

The DPO further stated that foolproof security has been provided to the ex-MP while a search operation has been launched for the assailants.

— Geo News

"Cowardly attacks cannot dampen our spirit. The patrons of the attackers should come in the field themselves instead of using others' children against us," Dawar said in reaction to the attack.

Commending the police and security personnel part of his convoy on swift action, the politician said that the assailants ran away after facing retaliation.

He then vowed to continue his party's election campaign, saying that nothing can stop his political struggle.

It may be noted that the convoy of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also come under attack a few days ago in Dera Ismail Khan, a district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which is the most affected by the menace of terrorism.

The alleged attack — in which the JUI-F chief remained unharmed as he wasn't present there — comes in the backdrop of repeated security concerns raised by Fazl who, on multiple occasions, has cast doubts over the staging of polls due to the "unstable" security situation in some parts of the province.

Pakistan has witnessed an alarming surge in terror incidents in the outgoing year, reaching the highest level since 2014.

As per the data gathered by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), KP bore the brunt of these attacks, reporting 23 instances that resulted in 254 fatalities and 512 injuries.

The province, along with newly merged districts (NMD), experienced 13 suicide attacks, leading to 85 deaths and 206 injuries.

Amid the law and order situation, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought the help of the Pakistan Army — due to a shortfall of 270,000 police personnel — to ensure the law and order situation during the upcoming general elections.