Meghan Markle faces first major blow of 2024

Meghan Markle faces major blow at the start of 2024

Meghan Markle faced a major blow at the start of 2024 in the wake of reports that the Duchess of Sussex has been dropped by William Morris Endeavor (WME), a well-known American talent agency.



Angela Levine, a renowned royal expert took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) and claimed that the former Suits actress’ name has been removed from the talent agency’s website.

She wrote, "Meghan's name is not on her new agent William Morris's website. Could she have been dropped quietly?"

Reacting to the speculations, one fan wrote, "They certainly haven’t made any money from representing her… is she paying them? I truly believe they’ve quietly dropped her and an announcement is forthcoming…."



"I wouldn't be surprised, associating with her is social and career suicide," another chimed in.



As per several reports, Meghan has been struggling to rebuild her acting career since her departure from the royal family in 2020.



Earlier, it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex lost her potential well-paid Dior contract to The Crown’s actress Meg Bellamy as a result of her intensifying rift with the senior members of the royal family.



Several royal experts believe that Meghan is "trying her best to grab lucrative deals," however, her alleged involvement in creating controversies against the royal family made her efforts "useless."

