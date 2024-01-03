Prince Harry, Meghan Markle anticipate flaring rift with royal family in 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s antics widen ‘huge void’ amid royal rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reunion with the royal family seemed impossible as their rift with the senior members of the family continued to widen.

In conversation with Closer magazine, psychic Sally Morgan recently claimed that "There's absolutely no chance of them reconciling with the Royal Family for years."



He added, "They will remain strong as a couple and likely move house next year, although I don't see them leaving the United States, or even California, which they've worked hard to make feel like home."



Morgan believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s antics might widen a "huge void" between them and the royal family in 2024.



It is important to mention that Harry and Meghan remained in the bad books of the royal family since their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir Spare.



Following the release of Omid Scobie’s explosive book Endgame, the Montecito couple’s relationship with the royal family strained even more in 2023.



For the unversed, a Dutch version of Omid's book allegedly revealed the name of two senior royal figures who were involved in racist conversations about Harry and Meghan's son Prince Archie.