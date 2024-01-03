America Ferrera reveals brutal truth about ‘Barbie' movie

Barbie has always been associated with feminist themes. Recently, actress America Ferrera spoke out against criticisms the popular movie received regarding its portrayal of the women's rights movement.



During an interview with The New York Times, the Ugly Betty star shared her thoughts on the matter.

“We can know things and still need to hear them out loud. It can still be cathartic."

Adding, "There are a lot of people who need Feminism 101, whole generations of girls who are just coming up now and who don't have words for the culture that they're being raised in."

She continued, “Also, boys and men who may have never spent any time thinking about feminist theory."

"If you are well-versed in feminism, then it might seem like an oversimplification, but there are entire countries that banned this film for a reason," the 39-year-old stated.

The California native further noted, "To say that something that is maybe foundational, or, in some people's view, basic feminism, isn't needed is an oversimplification."

"Assuming that everybody is on the same level of knowing and understanding the experience of womanhood is an oversimplification," she said.

America portrays Gloria, who assists Margot Robbie and delivers a highly-discussed monologue in the movie.