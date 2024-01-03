Mickey Cottrell, who gave voice to Indie Dreams, dies at 79

Mickey Cottrell, the ever-reliable Hollywood publicist who championed independent films for decades, has passed away at the age of 79.



Cottrell died on New Year's Day at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. His death was confirmed by his friend, Ian Birnie, former LACMA film curator.

Cottrell's career was a tapestry woven from threads of public relations, acting, and producing. He began his journey in the world of theater, working at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis before managing the Loyola Theatre.

Soon, his passion for film drew him to Los Angeles, where he landed a publicist role at Landmark Theaters. This marked the beginning of a long and illustrious career in film promotion.

In 1989, Cottrell co-founded Cottrell and Lindeman Associates, a public relations firm known for its dedication to independent cinema.

He tirelessly promoted countless films, from Gus Van Sant's early masterpieces like Drugstore Cowboy and My Own Private Idaho to smaller hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

Beyond public relations, Cottrell dabbled in acting and producing. He appeared in several films, including My Own Private Idaho, where he delivered a memorable performance as the uptight Daddy Carroll. He also produced independent features like The Ballad of Lucy Jordan and The Night We Met.

Cottrell's legacy extends far beyond box office numbers and film credits. He was a champion of artistic freedom, a mentor to aspiring filmmakers, and a friend to countless creatives in Hollywood.