Lizzo displays toned-down body in Instagram video: 'New year, new me'

Lizzo is all set to step in 2024 with her new body goals.



The singer shared a video of herself on Monday, modeling the newest collection of shapewears with lifting technology from her company, YITTY, while looking content and in good shape.

"New year, new me. You know how they say 'Run don't walk?' Teleport, b---," Lizzo filmed the video while sporting YITTY's new offerings.

The brand-new shapewear collection consists of two pieces; a bra with the label's "new square neck design" and an "ultra lift legging," she stated. Lizzo wore outfits from the collection in burgundy, black, and navy blue throughout the video.

"The snatch in real time," the Truth Hurts singer continued to speak as someone assisted her in putting on and adjusting the shapewear to fit her body.

"This motherf------ technology that snatches and lifts."

As soon as the singer was at ease with her attire, she exclaimed, "The booty is lifted," and then she added, "booties to the sky."

"It looks like we went to the gym, but we didn't go to the gym," Lizzo continued, promoting the "ultra lift" technology of the new outfits.

Lizzo quipped about possible uses for her new shapewear, saying, “This is where you go to your local shop and you're just like 'Can I please have a chai?'"

To cap off the inspirational post, she told fans, "Yes, that's right. We're putting ourselves first this year, you guys. You don't have to wait to feel like the best version of yourself. New year, new me in my YITTY."

Earlier, the About Damn Time singer was open and honest with her fans about her renewed focus on personal wellness and self-care prior to the new year and YITTY launch.

"Hi. I’m working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world.. but they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been. Xoxo," she captioned an Instagram post alongside a bathroom selfie in a white robe from November 16.